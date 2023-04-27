Revealed: Diamonds worth Dh1 million, Dh3.6 million in cash among forgotten items returned by Dubai drivers

RTA honours 101 public transport staff members for their honesty

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 5:04 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 6:03 PM

A black bag containing diamonds worth Dh1 million; and Dh3.6 million in cash were among the items passengers forgot in public transportation means in Dubai.

About 101 honest drivers in the Emirate helped return these items to their owners from January 2022 to March 2023.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has now honoured these 101 drivers for their honesty.

Other items included a plastic bag containing gold worth Dh200,000; an expensive handbag and a watch valued at $50,000; Dh183,000 in cash; a black bag with Dh200,000, and an expensive watch worth of $60,000.

How forgotten items are returned

The items which are left behind in cabs are returned to owners directly or with the help of Dubai Police, Dubai Airports and other entities.

If a tourist reports the loss of an item, it is couriered to them once the forgotten good is retrieved.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, said that reports of lost and found items by drivers are a source of joy for everyone which sets excellent examples of honesty, integrity, good manners, and responsibility.

“Such conduct not only reveals the true character of the individuals involved but also contributes to a positive image of Dubai’s transportation systems,” said Bahrozyan.

“RTA focuses on honouring upright drivers regularly to motivate and reward their honesty, high ethics and commendable handling of other people’s money. As such, they depicted a great image of themselves and their occupation, reflecting their performance positively. It elevates the standard of the taxi service in the emirate and underscores Dubai's commitment to guests and residents in line with its reputation as the world's happiest city,” he said.

“The response of public transport users in Dubai expressed immense joy for recovering their lost items promptly, showering drivers with gratitude, appreciation, and praise for their commendable conduct. This display of good morals highlights the drivers' integrity and casts a positive light on their workplace,” added Bahrozyan.

Residents or visitors can report the loss on items in Dubai Taxi on 800 9090.

