Dubai: Top 10 'outstanding' drivers with highest number of trips honoured in emirate

Traditional Sudanese dish is a nutty delight
The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), honoured ten outstanding drivers with the highest number of trips through the DTC App in 2022. This recognition is part of the DTC's efforts to recognise and encourage drivers to excel in their jobs.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Digitisation and Commercial Development, DTC, attended the felicitation ceremony, along with several DTC directors, managers, and staff members.
Al Meer said that honouring outstanding drivers is one of several incentives by DTC to foster a work environment that inspires all employees and spreads competitiveness and positivity while rewarding high achievers. “The recognition was made following an assessment of [the] drivers' exceptional performance using the DTC App,” said Al Meer.
He added that the DTC always seeks to back RTA's strategy to revolutionise taxi-hailing services by progressively adopting e-booking and the smart app, and intends to push its use to as much as 80 percent in the forthcoming years.
“The app enables customers to easily book taxis and limousines using advanced technologies that streamline booking transportation means. Customers can book a ride in just three steps: downloading the app and quick registration, selecting and booking the vehicle, and allowing the app to automatically locate and dispatch the nearest available vehicle to the customer's location,” concluded Al Meer.
The honoured drivers expressed gratitude to DTC, emphasising their dedication to doubling their efforts and persistence in fulfilling their responsibilities. They acknowledged that the recognition motivates them to excel in serving customers, and adds to DTC’s accomplishments and leading role in delivering transportation services at world-class standards through innovative, digital, and sustainable methods, which ultimately contribute to bringing happiness to residents.
ALSO READ:
Traditional Sudanese dish is a nutty delight
April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
Hotelier expects occupancy to reach 95 per cent for resorts and more than 80 per cent for urban/city hotels
She was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the peak of the 10th highest mountain in the world
Minimum fine of 100,000 pesos — or around Dh6,500 — will apply in case of certain violations; here's how to sign up
The app's tie-up with Uber will also grow its ride-hailing business; under the binding agreement, Uber retains full ownership of Careem Rides
It is vital for parents to keep up-to-date with their child's vaccinations and make regular visits to the doctor, medical experts advise, particularly if the child is under age two
Rafiq, who had been working in the UAE for 26 years, is survived by his wife and three children – two girls, aged 13 and 10, and a boy aged 6