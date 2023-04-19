Dubai: Top 10 'outstanding' drivers with highest number of trips honoured in emirate

This is one of several incentives by the DTC to foster a work environment that inspires competitiveness and positivity while rewarding high achievers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 3:20 PM

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), honoured ten outstanding drivers with the highest number of trips through the DTC App in 2022. This recognition is part of the DTC's efforts to recognise and encourage drivers to excel in their jobs.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Digitisation and Commercial Development, DTC, attended the felicitation ceremony, along with several DTC directors, managers, and staff members.

Al Meer said that honouring outstanding drivers is one of several incentives by DTC to foster a work environment that inspires all employees and spreads competitiveness and positivity while rewarding high achievers. “The recognition was made following an assessment of [the] drivers' exceptional performance using the DTC App,” said Al Meer.

He added that the DTC always seeks to back RTA's strategy to revolutionise taxi-hailing services by progressively adopting e-booking and the smart app, and intends to push its use to as much as 80 percent in the forthcoming years.

“The app enables customers to easily book taxis and limousines using advanced technologies that streamline booking transportation means. Customers can book a ride in just three steps: downloading the app and quick registration, selecting and booking the vehicle, and allowing the app to automatically locate and dispatch the nearest available vehicle to the customer's location,” concluded Al Meer.

The honoured drivers expressed gratitude to DTC, emphasising their dedication to doubling their efforts and persistence in fulfilling their responsibilities. They acknowledged that the recognition motivates them to excel in serving customers, and adds to DTC’s accomplishments and leading role in delivering transportation services at world-class standards through innovative, digital, and sustainable methods, which ultimately contribute to bringing happiness to residents.

