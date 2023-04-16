Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: RTA provides Dh500 nol cards, free iftars to labourers, drivers, low-income families

Approximately 700 volunteers completed range of tasks to support intended beneficiaries; collectively, they logged 2,000 hours throughout the holy month

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 1:39 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has implemented nine initiatives to help various community groups including drivers, labourers, low-income families, the elderly, orphans, sick children, and road users.

Approximately 700 volunteers completed a range of tasks to support the intended beneficiaries. Collectively, they logged 2,000 volunteer hours throughout Ramadan.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said these initiatives are scheduled to continue during Eid Al Fitr.

"Five initiatives were carried out during Ramadan, including Meals-On-Wheels, Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, The Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief, Ramadan Aman Campaign, and The Iftar project. The Eid Al Fitr initiatives consist of Kiswat Eid (Eid Clothing), Fun Journey, Eidiyah (Eid gift), and Eid Happiness... RTA intends to launch these initiatives annually," she added.

Moreover, RTA also contributed Dh5 million to the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign.

Under the Meals-On-Wheels initiative, more than 40,000 meals have been provided to workers in Al Khawaneej, Al Quoz Industrial, Al Muhaisnah, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah Village Circle, and many others. Bus, delivery bike, truck and taxi drivers also benefited from the initiative.

On the 19th of Ramadan each year, RTA distributes Ramadan rations by providing nol cards worth Dh500 each to low-income families, eligible groups, and taxi drivers as part of the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work.

Ramadan Aman campaign targets motorists, bike and e-scooter users, and pedestrians by distributing light iftar meals to drivers at intersections from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm to reduce traffic accidents. Some locations include the City Walk intersection, Etihad Museum intersection, Century Mall intersection, and Union Coop Al Tawar intersection. RTA's Women Committee also distributed nol cards to low-income families in Satwa, Oud Al Muteena Dubai, Shabiyat Al Qusais, Oud Al Mutina, Al Bada'a, Shabiyat Al Rashidiya, Al Manama, and Al Muhaisnah.

Additionally, RTA supported Beit Al Khair Society's 'The Iftar' project, where a tent was set up in Al Muhaisnah to provide iftar meals for residents.

To spread joy during Eid Al Fitr celebrations, initiatives included Kiswat Al Eid (Eid Clothing), where Eid clothes were provided to orphans and sick children, and Eidiyah, which presented gifts to around 300 eligible children. The Eid Happiness initiative involved purchasing new clothes for children and delivering them to eligible beneficiaries before Eid Al Fitr. A fun journey to the Museum of the Future for groups of orphans and those suffering from child cancer was also arranged by the RTA.

ALSO READ: