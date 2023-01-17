Lost and found in taxis last year: Dh900,000 cash in UAE, bridal dress in Pakistan

It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime
Dh900,000 cash and the iconic red hat of the Emirates Airline uniform were among the most unique items that were lost and found in UAE Careem rides last year. Other unique items include a WiFi router, a teddy bear and a yoga mat.
The most common things left behind in cabs were cell phones, keys, water bottles, airpods, chargers, shades, wallets, bags and credit cards.
However, none of these items compare to the most unique lost and recovered item in a Careem ride in Pakistan: A bridal dress!
These came as the multi-service platform shared the most interesting trends and insights from 2022.
Back in March 2021, the Dubai Police had honoured Mohammad Orfan Mohammad Rafeeq, a Careem driver, for his honesty as he handed over Dh900,000 cash left behind by a passenger at the Bur Dubai station.
The most popular restaurants ordered through Careem in 2022 were Al Baik (Saudi Arabia) and McDonalds (UAE and Jordan). The most ordered food item was Chicken McNuggets. The platform also recorded a 47 per cent increase in healthy food orders in 2022 compared to 2021.
Male customers ordered lots of soft drinks and very few vegetables through Careem Quik, while females ordered more fruits, vegetables and herbs.
The peak time for Express orders was Black Friday on November 25, when 45,000 items were delivered in a single day across UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In one case, 50 furniture items were transported in a single delivery to furnish a bedroom in Jumeirah in Dubai.
The most popular orders made through Quik were a soft drink brand, Al Ain water, and bananas. One customer ordered 216 bottles of the aforementioned soft drink for Dh2,100, which were delivered by 18 Captains.
Sharjah to Dubai was the most popular city-to-city route for customers last year. Throughout 2022, Careem Captains around the world completed 97 million rides and covered 1.2 billion kilometres, with the most rides recorded in Saudi Arabia (26.8 million).
The longest Careem ride in 2022 was 900km from Lahore to Abbotobad in Pakistan. The most active customer took 2,480 rides throughout the year in Qatar, including 17 trips in one day. The airports with the most rides were Riyadh, Dubai International, and Allama Iqbal International in Lahore.
Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, said: “2022 was an exciting year for Careem as we celebrated our 10th birthday, hit the monumental milestone of 1 billion rides, and supported the success of Expo 2022 Dubai and the Fifa World Cup Qatar.
“We feel blessed to have raised $778,162 for humanitarian, education and economic empowerment initiatives throughout the year.”
