UAE fuel prices slashed: Dubai reduces taxi fares with immediate effect

This will be applicable to all kinds of cabs, including limousines

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 3:01 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 3:37 PM

With fuel prices in the UAE dropping, authorities in Dubai have announced a reduction in taxi fares that will reflect immediately. The minimum fare in Dubai is down by 22 fils now.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said, “the price has come down from 2.19 per km to 1.97 per km. This is the impact of the usual fuel prices going up and coming down. Since the last four months, it has been going down and as a result, we reduced the tariff as well. This is part of our efforts to remain transparent with the customers. This will be applicable to all kinds of taxis including limousines.”

This makes a 20-kilometre taxi journey cheaper by Dh4.40, bringing relief to passengers considering the increase in demand for the service.

The UAE on December 30 substantially reduced retail fuel prices for the month of January 2023.

Starting January 1, Super 98 costs Dh0.52 or 15.7 per cent less than December at Dh2.78 per litre. Similarly, Super 95 costs Dh2.67 per litre this month, down by 16 per cent or Dh0.51. Whereas E-Plus costs 16.7 per cent less at Dh2.59 per litre.

The first taxi fare reduction was implemented in October last year.

Earlier, in September 2022, authorities in Sharjah had announced a reduction of the minimum fare by Dh1 while in Ajman, the tariff had been decreased by six per cent.

These announcements were the result of the fuel prices in the UAE dropping to a six-month low.

In early 2022, prices reached their highest level, since they were liberalised in 2015 allowing it to move in sync with the market.

