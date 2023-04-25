Dubai: Now, ride in a Tesla Model 3 at normal taxi rates

Arabia Taxi to add 269 new environment-friendly vehicles, boosting RTA's sustainability strategy

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 1:24 PM

Your chances of flagging and riding in a Tesla taxi in Dubai just got better. Arabia Taxi has announced the signing of an exclusive agreement to add 269 Model 3 Teslas to the Dubai taxi fleet in April 2023. Normal taxi rates apply for a Tesla ride.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has an ambitious strategy of converting taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) into a 100 per cent environment-friendly (hybrid, electric and hydrogen) vehicles by 2027.

In July last year, the RTA had added Tesla Model 3 to the Dubai Taxi Corporation’s fleet on a trial basis. The authority had first introduced 172 Teslas as part of the Dubai Taxi limousine fleet back in 2017. Arabia Taxi is a subsidiary of the Economic Group Holdings. Its fleet includes about 6,000 taxis.

Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Economic Group, said 83 per cent of the cars in its Dubai fleet are currently operating with environment-friendly hybrid engine technology.

“The company is working on a strategic plan to convert the remaining vehicles into fully electric cars, and is considering the possibility of using hydrogen-powered vehicles in the future. It is looking forward to expanding its cooperation with Tesla and a number of electric car manufacturers, to offer its clients diversified sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation options,” said Sheikh Majid.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, said the step will contribute towards “promoting the Dubai government's initiative to introduce green vehicles for a cleaner environment”.

