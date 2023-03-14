UAE: Tesla cars to join public taxi fleet in Ajman

24 solar-powered parking lots for buses to be established in the emirate by the end of the year

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:07 PM

Tesla vehicles will be added to Ajman's publicly-owned taxi fleet as the emirate looks to reduce carbon emissions. The Ajman Public Transportation Authority (APTA) to also establish a bus terminal with 24 solar-powered parking lots for buses by the end of the year.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Engineer Sami Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at APTA, said that the authority is striving to enhance sustainability initiatives in the public transport sector.

The authority has allocated Dh15 million to support sustainability projects for companies operating in the field of taxis in the emirate since 2016 with the aim of enhancing transportation sustainability projects. “This initiative is part of the emirate’s vision to adopt strategic plans that establish the concept of sustainability,” he added.

Electric taxis

Sheikh Saeed bin Majid Al Qasimi, Executive Director of the Arabian Taxi Company, stated that new Tesla taxis have been launched in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the country and with the aim of enhancing sustainability.

Al Jallaf pointed out that APTA's work aims to convert all taxi fleets into environmentally friendly vehicles, as the percentage of environmentally friendly vehicles in the current year reached 81 per cent of the total taxi fleet.

Environment initiative

Al Jallaf reviewed the authority's efforts and contributions to sustainability and its application in the emirate's transportation system by reducing carbon emissions that harm the atmosphere and the ozone layer due to the combustion of fuel used in vehicles.

He pointed out that the authority has adopted a plan for the sustainability of the services of the transportation system, especially the taxi fleet.

Al Jallaf said that APTA aims to use all types of clean alternative fuel energies in the taxi fleet, as the authority provides several types of environmentally friendly operating vehicles, including vehicles that run on natural gas, hybrids, and electric and hydrogen vehicles.

He stressed the keenness of APTA in enhancing the quality of life and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging public transportation and providing it to all members of society and encouraging them to use it.

"Providing safe and sustainable transportation is contributing to reducing traffic congestion on the roads," he added

ALSO READ: