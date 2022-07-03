Tesla Model 3 to join Dubai Taxi fleet on a trial basis

The move comes after the “huge success” of operating 172 Tesla vehicles as limousines, RTA says

Photos: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 11:20 AM

Tesla Model 3 has been added to Dubai Taxi Corporation’s fleet on a trial basis. The trial operation aims to verify the efficiency of the vehicle.

The move comes after the “huge success” of operating 172 Tesla vehicles as limousines since 2017, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

“In 2017, the RTA started the operation of 172 Tesla vehicles as part of the limousine fleet of the Dubai Taxi comprised of 80 Tesla Model S, 50 Tesla Model X, and 42 Tesla Model 3. These vehicles recorded positive indicators in operational efficiency, especially in terms of zero carbon emissions and a high customer satisfaction rating,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

“The success of that experiment prompts us to widen the scope of using electric vehicles as part of the Dubai Taxi fleet over the upcoming years. It supports the initiative of converting 90 per cent of the limo fleet in Dubai into eco-friendly vehicles (hybrid/electric) by 2026. The initiative is the first of its kind worldwide in adopting a semi-total transformation of limousines into environmentally-friendly vehicles.”

Tesla vehicles are deployed around the clock to serve all events and hotspots across the emirate, especially in Dubai airports, where the DTC runs the biggest fleet of Tesla vehicles in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

“The usage of Tesla electric vehicles in Dubai taxi fleet is an exceptional experience. It supports Dubai Government’s energy and low carbon strategy aimed to make Dubai a model to be emulated in the efficient use of energy and reduced carbon emission,” added Al Tayer.