Tesla Model 3 to join Dubai Taxi fleet on a trial basis

On average, 37,500 passengers have been using the Expo Rider per day
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
Tesla Model 3 has been added to Dubai Taxi Corporation’s fleet on a trial basis. The trial operation aims to verify the efficiency of the vehicle.
The move comes after the “huge success” of operating 172 Tesla vehicles as limousines since 2017, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.
“In 2017, the RTA started the operation of 172 Tesla vehicles as part of the limousine fleet of the Dubai Taxi comprised of 80 Tesla Model S, 50 Tesla Model X, and 42 Tesla Model 3. These vehicles recorded positive indicators in operational efficiency, especially in terms of zero carbon emissions and a high customer satisfaction rating,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.
“The success of that experiment prompts us to widen the scope of using electric vehicles as part of the Dubai Taxi fleet over the upcoming years. It supports the initiative of converting 90 per cent of the limo fleet in Dubai into eco-friendly vehicles (hybrid/electric) by 2026. The initiative is the first of its kind worldwide in adopting a semi-total transformation of limousines into environmentally-friendly vehicles.”
Tesla vehicles are deployed around the clock to serve all events and hotspots across the emirate, especially in Dubai airports, where the DTC runs the biggest fleet of Tesla vehicles in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
“The usage of Tesla electric vehicles in Dubai taxi fleet is an exceptional experience. It supports Dubai Government’s energy and low carbon strategy aimed to make Dubai a model to be emulated in the efficient use of energy and reduced carbon emission,” added Al Tayer.
On average, 37,500 passengers have been using the Expo Rider per day
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
Residents say travelling by e-scooters has saved them time and money
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
The daily average increased to 1.3 million in 2021 as compared to 948,000 in 2020
Public Transport in UAE4 months ago
The CEO of Keolis described Dubai's public transport system as 'highly resilient'
Public Transport in UAE4 months ago
The authority plans to work on a stage-wise road map to improve mobility in the city
Public Transport in UAE4 months ago
Free subscription offered to riders with the most frequent trips
Public Transport in UAE6 months ago
Each bus is equipped with modern batteries that enable it to travel 200km when fully charged
Public Transport in UAE7 months ago