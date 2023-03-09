UAE: Tesla taxis to hit Abu Dhabi roads as emirate goes green

Besides supporting sustainable development goals, the initiative is also expected to boost customer happiness

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 3:46 PM

Abu Dhabi's taxi fleet just got an eco-friendly upgrade — with Tesla's electric vehicles now part of it.

The emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) on Thursday announced that a number of Tesla cars will be joining the fleet, as part of efforts to support the country's initiatives to protect the environment and achieve its sustainable development goals.

However, the authority didn't mention how many Tesla taxis will be hitting the roads.

In Dubai, taxis are also going green, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) aiming to convert its entire taxi fleet to green vehicles by 2027. So far, about 50 per cent of the emirate's cabs are electric or hybrid vehicles.

Abdullah Al Marzouqi, director-general of the ITC — which is part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi — said getting Teslas for the fleet will support the emirate's 'Green Economy for Sustainable Development' initiative, further contributing to enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and increasing customer happiness.

Sheikh Sultan Majid Hamad Al Qasimi, managing director of Arabia Taxi Transportation, said: “There is no doubt that this step will appeal to the public among taxi users in the Abu Dhabi, as it contributes to improving the quality of services provided to them, enhances their satisfaction, and achieves high indicators of happiness for the users of those vehicles."

The launch of Tesla vehicles was announced as the ITC rolled out workshops, events and interactive activities in numerous locations in Abu Dhabi, from March 8 to 17. The goal, it said, is to strengthen the interaction between the ITC and the various segments of society, and raise awareness about its services.

