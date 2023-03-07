Dubai: Parents can now pre-book RTA taxis for school pick-ups, drop-offs

Booking can be made on a daily, weekly or monthly basis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 3:05 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 3:23 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced that parents in the emirate can now pre-book online taxis for school pick-ups and drop. Residents can book taxis for the school run daily, weekly or monthly, particularly in places not covered by school buses.

Booking can be made through RTA's Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) app, which now has an added 'In-Safe Hands' service. The app is available for Apple and Android users.

The new feature "enhances the confidence, happiness and security of the taxi service and diversifies the channels of delivering services to customers besides ensuring the fast processing and tracking of customer requests," RTA noted, adding: "The 'In-Safe Hands' service enables parents of students to pre-book taxis daily, weekly or monthly to lift their children to and from their schools. The service addresses the needs at places not covered by school buses."

“DTC is keen to serve the needs of clients by offering them exceptional services, and at the same time enhance the integration of RTA’s multi-modal transport,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of DTC Digitisation and Commercial Development

He added: “The launch of the service on the digital app follows a remarkable growth in demand for the service, which increased by as much as 122 per cent between 2021 and 2022.”

