Dubai's RTA completes maintenance of 67 footbridges in 2022

Work carried out over the year included the installation of 10 electric elevators for several bridges as a preventive measure for the safety of facilities

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 11:20 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 67 footbridges, including 5 air-conditioned glazed bridges across various areas of Dubai in 2022, in line with the traffic safety strategy's implementation plans aiming at providing a safe infrastructure for pedestrians.

These bridges also contribute to providing an integrated network to facilitate pedestrian movement between neighbouring areas, and provide seamless and safe travel with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions and services to make every journey in Dubai a world-class experience.

The scope of maintenance works carried out over a full year, included the installation of 10 electric elevators for several bridges as a preventive measure for the safety of footbridge facilities. These efforts stem from RTA's keenness to use the latest management, maintenance and sustainability practices in respect of assets to ensure safe transportation means for pedestrians enabling them to cross the roads safely and efficiently.

ALSO READ: