Dubai's RTA completes maintenance of 67 footbridges in 2022

Explained: What happens once the astronauts get to the ISS
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 67 footbridges, including 5 air-conditioned glazed bridges across various areas of Dubai in 2022, in line with the traffic safety strategy's implementation plans aiming at providing a safe infrastructure for pedestrians.
These bridges also contribute to providing an integrated network to facilitate pedestrian movement between neighbouring areas, and provide seamless and safe travel with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions and services to make every journey in Dubai a world-class experience.
The scope of maintenance works carried out over a full year, included the installation of 10 electric elevators for several bridges as a preventive measure for the safety of footbridge facilities. These efforts stem from RTA's keenness to use the latest management, maintenance and sustainability practices in respect of assets to ensure safe transportation means for pedestrians enabling them to cross the roads safely and efficiently.
ALSO READ:
Explained: What happens once the astronauts get to the ISS
Rulers congratulate astronaut after successful launch of ‘Zayed Ambition 2’ Mission
Earlier this week, the emirate told motorists that effective April 1, 2023, they can get a 35 per cent discount if a fine is settled soon after a violation is committed
The critically injured duo was rescued miraculously after the devastating earthquake
For the fourth year running, the Emirates achieved the highest score of any Middle Eastern nation brand, but this year’s increase stood out
Change in company policy offering female staff time off for fertility-based treatments, menopause, and menstrual has been termed as 'need of the hour'
Goods transported from one emirate to the other and from warehouses to supermarkets will cost less this month, ultimately benefiting customers
Hag Al Leila celebrates the mid of the month of Shaaban – the month that precedes Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar