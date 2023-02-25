Dubai: Can UAE driving licence be renewed from India?

Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday clarified the process for driving licence renewals after a resident posted a concern on Twitter.

In a thread, a tweep typed in a statement that simply says "I want to renewal my uae driving licence from india".

While many authorities in other parts of the world could easily dismiss such a comment to a totally unrelated post, the RTA went ahead and addressed the concern.

The authority clarified that UAE residents who wish to renew their licences will have to be in the country for the procedure.

"Thank you for contacting us. Kindly note that it is mandatory to be in the UAE with a valid Emirates ID and a valid eye test from RTA's authorized optical centers in the UAE to renew your driving licence," it tweeted.

Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines that motorists will have to pay for failing to renew their licence after the expiry date:

Required documents

For customers younger than 21 years old

>> Original valid Emirates ID

For customers 21 years and above

>> Original valid Emirates ID

>> Eye test according to the required category.

For diplomats

>> A letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

>> Original Emirates ID, if any

>> A diplomatic card for Embassies, Consulates and International Organisations instead of the Emirates ID.

For Emirati passport holders without a family book (Marsoom holders)

>> Copy of the valid passport

>> Copy of the valid Marsoom.

For Emirati passport holders, sons of Emirati women

>> Copy of the valid passport

>> Copy of a letter from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs stating that the customer's mother is Emirati.

Service fees

For customers younger than 21 years old

>> Dh100 driver licence renewal fees

>> + Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees

>> Dh500 additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

For customers 21 years and older

>> Dh300 driver licence renewal fees

>> + Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees

>> Dh500 additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

For evaluation test if the driving licence has not been renewed for more than 10 years

>> Dh200 training file opening fees

>> Dh100 learning application fees

>> Dh50 handbook manual fees

Dh200 RTA test fees

Dh500 delay fees in renewing the driving licence

Dh300 driving licence renewal fee

+Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees.

Note: The delay fine (Dh10) is calculated monthly from the expiration date of the licence, with a maximum of Dh500. It is only required to pay the periodic renewal fees and undergo the evaluation test if the licence was expired for more than 10 years.

How to apply through the RTA website

>> Take an electronic eye test at one of the Eye Test Centres.

>> Enter your Emirates ID or driving licence details in the service section and the data is automatically retrieved.

>> The system verifies the customer’s identity by sending an OTP to his registered phone number.

>> Apply for 'Renewing a Driving Licence'

>> Confirm your driving licence details before its issuance.

>> Settle all required fees and fines by credit card.

>> You'll receive a temporary driving licence by email while waiting for the original renewed licence, which can be delivered through 2 channels:

1. Customer Happiness Centres in Deira or Al Barsha

2. Through the delivery service, the delivery fees are as follows:

>> Standard delivery: Dh20

>> Same day delivery: Dh35

>> Delivery within 2 hours: Dh50

>> International delivery: Dh50

Note: You may also apply through the RTA smart app, self-service machines, eye test centres and mobile eye test trucks.

