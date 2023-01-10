Video: Dh500 fine for driving with expired licence plates; UAE police video shows how radars catch violators

This comes as the US dollar slipped due to slower US interest rate hike expectations, as well as the reopening of China's economy
Ras Al Khaimah Police has reminded motorists of the penalties that are awarded to owners who do not renew vehicle licence plates on time.
Vehicle licence plates and insurance must be renewed 40 days before their expiration date. Failure to do so will result in a Dh500 fine and 4 black points.
After the first fine is paid, if the registration is still not renewed within 14 days, another fine will be imposed.
RAK Police has a special radar system through which they can detect expired licence plates on the road, as shown in this video.
If 90 days have passed and the licence plate of the vehicle has not been renewed, it can be impounded for a total of seven days.
