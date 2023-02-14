Dh100 eye test for driving licence issuance, renewal: More UAE optic centres approved

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 9:55 AM

Ajman Police has approved more opticians to conduct eye examinations for drivers wishing to obtain or renew a new driving license.

Colonel Sultan Khalifa Abu Muhair, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ajman Police, said that Ajman Police signed new agreements with Union Opticals, Aster Optics, Zoo optics and Mo which have branches in all emirates to conduct eye tests for those who are in process of obtaining a new driving license.

The fees for the eye exam will be just Dh100.

The Director of the Drivers Licensing Department added that these companies have been added after studying and analysing the observations of customers, which aim to provide the best services in accordance with international best practices.

The eyesight testing centre is aimed to facilitate the process of license renewal, and will ensure the proper examination process which will be of high quality and standards.

