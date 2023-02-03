UAE: Pay traffic fine, renew driving licence via mobile centre tomorrow in Sharjah

Launched today, the initiative allows motorists and residents to easily avail of the police's traffic and security services

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 3:04 PM

From traffic fine payment to driving licence renewal, more than 30 services for Sharjah drivers and residents will be available in a mobile centre tomorrow, February 4, it was announced on Friday.

The Sharjah Police said the Mobile Service Centre will be stationed at Al Sayyouh Suburb Council from 4pm until 9pm.

Though thousands of traffic transactions are already being done online in the emirate, residents still have the option to avail of services via smart centres like this hub on wheels. Here's the list of 34 services that will be offered on the pop-up tomorrow:

For vehicles

>> Vehicle inspection

>> Vehicle licence issuance

>> Vehicle re-registration

>> Vehicle licence renewal

>> Vehicle licence transfer

>> Vehicle licence replacement

>> Damaged vehicle licence

>> Vehicle licence data modification

>> Vehicle transfer (within the UAE)

>> Vehicle transfer (outside the UAE)

>> Licence certificates without registration

>> Clearance certificate

>> Reservation and renewal of a number

For drivers

>> Eye test

>> Vehicle driving licence cancellation

>> Vehicle driving licence category cancellation

>> Licence data modification

>> License replacement (issued by another country).

>> Traffic file opening

>> Category addition

>> Driving licence transfer

>> Driving license issuance.

>> Driving licence renewal.

>> Driver's licence replacement

>> Damaged driver's licence

>> Traffic file data update

For traffic fines

>> Traffic fine payment

>> Traffic points transfer

>> Release impounded vehicle

Centre's department:

>> Opening criminal reports

>> To Whom It May Concern (loss)

>> To Whom It May Concern (damaged)

>> To Whom It May Concern (status of the report)

>> Suspension period certificate

