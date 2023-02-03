UAE: Pay traffic fine, renew driving licence via mobile centre tomorrow in Sharjah

UAE: Students to interact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi every week during his 6-month stay at ISS
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
From traffic fine payment to driving licence renewal, more than 30 services for Sharjah drivers and residents will be available in a mobile centre tomorrow, February 4, it was announced on Friday.
The Sharjah Police said the Mobile Service Centre will be stationed at Al Sayyouh Suburb Council from 4pm until 9pm.
Though thousands of traffic transactions are already being done online in the emirate, residents still have the option to avail of services via smart centres like this hub on wheels. Here's the list of 34 services that will be offered on the pop-up tomorrow:
Residents will be able to access at least 34 traffic and other services through the centre on wheels; here's the list according to the police's advisory:
For vehicles
>> Vehicle inspection
>> Vehicle licence issuance
>> Vehicle re-registration
>> Vehicle licence renewal
>> Vehicle licence transfer
>> Vehicle licence replacement
>> Damaged vehicle licence
>> Vehicle licence data modification
>> Vehicle transfer (within the UAE)
>> Vehicle transfer (outside the UAE)
>> Licence certificates without registration
>> Clearance certificate
>> Reservation and renewal of a number
For drivers
>> Eye test
>> Vehicle driving licence cancellation
>> Vehicle driving licence category cancellation
>> Licence data modification
>> License replacement (issued by another country).
>> Traffic file opening
>> Category addition
>> Driving licence transfer
>> Driving license issuance.
>> Driving licence renewal.
>> Driver's licence replacement
>> Damaged driver's licence
>> Traffic file data update
For traffic fines
>> Traffic fine payment
>> Traffic points transfer
>> Release impounded vehicle
Centre's department:
>> Opening criminal reports
>> To Whom It May Concern (loss)
>> To Whom It May Concern (damaged)
>> To Whom It May Concern (status of the report)
>> Suspension period certificate
ALSO READ:
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The group plans to forge more partnerships and support various climate action initiatives beyond COP28, with an aim to help the UAE meet sustainability goals
The true beauty of the emirate isn't in how the city looks but in how its people behave, said General Lt Al Marri
The new crackdown covers all areas in the emirate, with inspections running throughout the day
Authority received several reports from customers who fell ill after eating grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria
The domestic helpers had left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room
Hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, he is now running his online trading business in the emirate
Another Filipino expat and a Nepali worker also won the prize and plan to use the money in business back home