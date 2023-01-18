UAE: Nearly 500,000 traffic fine payments, transactions done online in Sharjah

Residents were able to complete transactions in just a few minutes via the authorities' websites and smart apps

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 6:59 PM

A total of 491,431 traffic transactions were done online in Sharjah in 2022, as the police ramp up efforts to promote smart services.

These transactions were all completed in just a few minutes through the website and apps of the Ministry of Interior and the Sharjah Police.

Lt-Col Majid Al Nuaimi, deputy director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police, said: “In line with the directions of the wise leadership on smart transformation, the Sharjah Police seeks to enhance residents' quality of life by providing world-class services. These smart services help the public save time and effort when making transactions."

Lt-Col Al Nuaimi urged individuals and companies to take advantage of smart services. Those who have comments, suggestions and feedback may dial 901.

