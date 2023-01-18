UAE: Nearly 500,000 traffic fine payments, transactions done online in Sharjah

Shoppers have to spend over Dh500 on gold jewellery at participating stores and get one entry ticket to enter the raffle
A total of 491,431 traffic transactions were done online in Sharjah in 2022, as the police ramp up efforts to promote smart services.
These transactions were all completed in just a few minutes through the website and apps of the Ministry of Interior and the Sharjah Police.
Lt-Col Majid Al Nuaimi, deputy director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police, said: “In line with the directions of the wise leadership on smart transformation, the Sharjah Police seeks to enhance residents' quality of life by providing world-class services. These smart services help the public save time and effort when making transactions."
Lt-Col Al Nuaimi urged individuals and companies to take advantage of smart services. Those who have comments, suggestions and feedback may dial 901.
