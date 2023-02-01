Dh4,000 fine in UAE: Police warn residents against sticking posters, ads on building walls, poles

The new crackdown covers all areas in the emirate, with inspections running throughout the day

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 5:47 PM

The Sharjah Municipality has launched a campaign to pull down all illegal advertisements, stickers, and posters across the emirate, clearing public spaces of such eyesores.

In cooperation with Bee'ah Group, workers began the clean-up operations in Al Nahda. Several posters were removed from bridges, lighting poles, walls and tunnels.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the campaign comes with an intensified crackdown on activities that spoil the emirate's surroundings.

“The municipality vows to take the necessary measures against those who distribute and stick such illegal advertising posters across the emirate," Al Tunaiji said.

"We will not let those who are found sticking bills and stickers on walls go free," he stressed. Violators will face a Dh4,000 fine.

The campaign covers all areas in the emirate, with inspections running throughout the day.

As part of the initiative, an awareness drive will educate the public on adhering to laws and regulations to keep public spaces clean and green.

