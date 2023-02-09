UAE: Man sues car seller after paying partial amount, racking up several traffic violations

The court dismissed the case as the defendant argued that the buyer refused to settle the Dh8,000 balance even after three months of driving the vehicle

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 10:41 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 10:53 AM

A car sale in Abu Dhabi landed in court, as the young buyer couldn't get the vehicle registration transferred to his name. He sued the seller and the car owner — demanding that his Dh90,000 payment be returned — however, the case was dismissed.

Court records show that the young man agreed to buy the car for Dh98,000 and gave Dh90,000 as initial payment. However, the vehicle registration licence and all other papers remained in the original owner's name.

The car seller, who served as the middle man in the transaction, argued that his role had ended upon the signing of the sales agreement, stressing that he had nothing to do with the rest of the papers.

The defendant also added that the complainant was yet to pay the Dh8,000 balance, even though he had already been using the car for three months. He had even racked up traffic violations in the original owner's name, according to court records.

ALSO READ:

The plaintiff had refused to pay the balance, claiming that he had used Dh5,000 to repair the car and wanted it deducted from the purchase price.

Due to the two sides' disagreements over the traffic fines and repair issues, the transfer of car ownership didn’t take place. After hearing from all parties, the Al Ain Court of First Instance decided to dismiss the case.

The plaintiff was told to pay for the defendants’ legal expenses.

ALSO READ: