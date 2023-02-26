UAE: DubaiNow app expanded for citizens, 22 new services added

The first phase sees the launch of free parking permit service by RTA, requests for equipping a home, a request for temporary housing

Dubai has launched the ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide easy access to UAE citizens all the services offered by the emirate through DubaiNow application.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, First Vice President of the Dubai Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, announced the launch of the initiative on Sunday and directed Digital Dubai Authority to work with various Dubai Government entities to ensure all the services required by citizens are added on the platform by the end of 2023.

“The ‘Emirati’ initiative, which offers a comprehensive, easily accessible, secure and seamless digital platform for providing services for citizens, further strengthens Dubai’s position as a city of the future and enhances the quality of life in the emirate," said Sheikh Hamdan.

Citizens will be able to access these services by logging into the DubaiNow application using their UAE PASS digital identity.

In total, 22 new services are added to the current 131 services available on the platform. This will bring the total number of services provided through the 11th version of the DubaiNow smart application, which will be launched in February 2023, to 153.

As part of the first phase, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is offering five new digital services through the platform, which allow users to request a residential land, request to build a house, inquire about the status of housing applications, access a loan calculator, or request for a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate (in the housing sector).

Dubai Municipality has also added two new services of land allocation and map issuance within the ‘Land Grant section’.

The Community Development Authority has also added three new services under the ‘Social Benefits’ section including a request for a periodic benefit, a request for equipping a home, a request for temporary housing, and a request to file a human rights complaint.

The Dubai Land Department is working and will be offering a new service under the ‘Construction Grant’ section which will allow users to apply for a land mortgage certificate.

The Dubai Police General Command is offering the ‘Esaad’ card service, while the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is providing a service that allows users to browse cultural and artistic events, under the ‘Al Furjan Events’ section. The same section will also include a feature to browse events organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering free parking permit service and the ‘Madinati’ service, while the Dubai Health Authority has provided a service for the Enaya insurance card. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is providing a service for paying residency violations through the app, while the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is offering support for electricity and water services.

The second phase will be launched during the first quarter of 2023, adding 15 services provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, among other entities.

