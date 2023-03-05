Dubai: 3 rest stops to be constructed for delivery riders

Besides the maintenance and refuelling services that will be available, restaurants will also be set up at the centres

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 1:45 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is inviting tenders for constructing three integrated rest stops for delivery motorbike drivers. The stations would be situated in three vital locations: Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village, Port Saeed next to Al Muraqabat Street 22, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 close to Al Manama Street.

The centres will provide basic services such as maintenance, refuelling, rest areas and restaurants. At these facilities, the RTA will also provide “educational material about public safety and quality regulation”.

The delivery business posted remarkable growth rates over the past years. Dubai is home to 2,891 delivery service companies as in December 2022 — a growth rate of over 48 per cent compared to 2021. More than 36 online delivery companies operate through smart platforms and applications.

The RTA has launched a host of initiatives to enhance the efficiency and safety of the sector. These included issuing professional rider certificates, Delivery Service Excellence Award, and holding traffic awareness workshops for riders.

ALSO READ: