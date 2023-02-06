Dubai: Taxis to be 100% environment-friendly by 2027, announces RTA

The five-year plan will see the emirate's entire taxi fleet becoming either hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered in the next four years

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 2:14 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 4:11 PM

Taxis in Dubai will be transformed into 100 per cent environment-friendly (hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered) vehicles by 2027.

“The five-year plan (2023-27) aims to switch the entire taxi fleet into fully environment-friendly vehicles … at a rate of 10 per cent per annum,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). “The plan is aligned with the RTA’s roadmap for (making) public transport means … emission-free by 2050.”

The RTA board has endorsed the plan, the authority announced on Monday.

The transport regulator has transformed 72 per cent of the taxis in Dubai into environment-friendly vehicles. This is about 8,221 hybrid vehicles.

“The results of experiments on eco-friendly vehicles, which the RTA started trialling in 2008, confirmed the environmental benefits of reducing carbon emissions, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs, as well as decreasing noise levels. Hybrid vehicles also have a longer lifespan compared to regular vehicles and cost less in the long run.

They are characterised by lower purchase prices, maintenance fees, fuel expenses, insurance premiums, and other associated costs that potentially could be as low as 50 per cent of regular vehicles,” Al Tayer added.

The taxi fleet in Dubai hit 11,371 by the end of 2022. Cabs made 105 million trips and travelled over 2-billion km in the same year.

Success factors

Dubai's infrastructure is key in promoting the use of eco-friendly vehicles and increasing their demand. The city has reduced electric vehicle charging time from eight hours to less than 1.5.

“The charging time will continue to shorten in the future given the widespread [use] of hydrogen refilling stations as an environmentally-friendly alternative,” the RTA added.

The RTA launched the trial of hybrid vehicles powered by fuel and electricity for its Dubai Taxi fleet in 2008.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) boasts the largest fleet of eco-friendly vehicles with hybrid vehicles accounting for over 34 per cent.

ALSO READ: