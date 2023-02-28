Careem to end operations in Qatar from today in surprise move

Researchers look to ancient creatures to explain some of the features unique to avians, for example, feathers, bone structure and so on
Uber's Middle Eastern business Careem will cease operations in Qatar on Tuesday, the company announced in a message sent to customers in the country on Monday.
The surprise announcement comes two months after the World Cup in Qatar, when Careem-branded vehicles were part of the tournament's official plans to transport visiting fans, alongside cars from Uber and local taxi provider Karwa.
"Unfortunately, Careem's ride hailing operations will no longer operate in Qatar as of February 28, 2023," said the message, which also informed customers holding Careem credit that the company would issue a full refund by March 15.
Careem's message did not offer any explanation for why it will cease operating. Careem did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Careem was bought by Uber Technologies Inc in 2019 for $3.1 billion, giving the US firm market dominance across the Middle East and Pakistan.
Careem only offered ride-hailing services in Qatar, unlike in larger Middle Eastern markets like the UAE where the company offered a more robust slate of services on its application, including food delivery, digital payments and courier services.
Uber's smart phone application offers ride-hailing services in Qatar and continued to operate normally late Monday.
ALSO READ:
Researchers look to ancient creatures to explain some of the features unique to avians, for example, feathers, bone structure and so on
Mobile phones buzzed with an emergency alert that warned: 'This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding'
San Francisco also broke a 132-year record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented as the mercury dipped to 4 degrees Celsius
The financing will support salaries in core government functions and sectors such as healthcare and education
Biological difference was more noticeable in female babies
Finance ministers of France and Germany support Ajay Banga's nomination
Tweaking old books for modern sensibilities is not a new phenomenon in publishing, the scale of the edits drew strong criticism
The accused reported his wife to police as missing one week after posting about her disappearance on social media