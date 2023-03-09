Look: Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum review Dubai Municipality's key projects

They visit Hall of the Future where the department's accomplishments were visually displayed

Photos: Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:25 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said: “Dubai Municipality is not only responsible for providing basic services but also for enhancing the wellbeing, satisfaction and happiness of all residents of Dubai. Dubai Municipality’s corporate transformation is set to raise the quality of its projects, and we expect more in future."

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during a visit to Dubai Municipality on Thursday. The Dubai Crown Prince was accompanied for the visit by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

“Dubai is a cosmopolitan city and Mohammed bin Rashid's goal is to make it the most beautiful and best in the world. The corporate transformation initiatives of Dubai Municipality are progressing well, and the Municipality's role in leveraging development and forging partnerships with the private sector will consolidate Dubai’s global stature,” remarked Sheikh Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum were briefed on the Municipality’s operations since the start of its restructuring, as well as the progress of several key initiatives and projects and strategic plans.

They were welcomed at Dubai Municipality by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar; and Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum began their tour at the "Beginning of the Journey" exhibition, where they saw a selection of images that chronicle Dubai Municipality’s journey over the years, as well as some of its most significant accomplishments.

The exhibition included images of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at Dubai Municipality's opening ceremony in 1979, the late Queen Elizabeth II's visit, the Dubai World Trade Centre's opening, the construction of the Al Maktoum Bridge, and archival images of historical and archaeological sites.

They later visited the Hall of the Future where Dubai Municipality's accomplishments were visually displayed. They were briefed by the executive leaders of Dubai Municipality and their teams on the most important results of the corporate transformation, The activation of the new organisational structure of the Municipality has reached 80% completion, and 170 initiatives have been implemented as part of the 100-day plans of the executive directors.

They were also briefed on Dubai Municipality’s most important objectives in its next phase of development, which include 200 corporate transformation initiatives set to be implemented in the 2023-2024 period. Dubai Municipality aims to increase the percentage of projects featuring private sector partnerships to 60% and achieve a 90% rate of customer happiness.

ALSO READ: