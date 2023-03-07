Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan appoints new CEO of strategy and corporate governance at RTA

The celebration marks the middle of the month Sha'ban and sees children go through their neighbourhoods, singing and getting sweets
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (07) of 2023.
This decision appoints Hussain Mohammed Mahmoud Ali Al Banna Al Raeesi as CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.
The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
