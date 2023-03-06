Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan launches awareness campaign for Emirati Genome Programme

Initiative seeks to develop healthcare system, consolidate UAE’s leadership in the field, which aims to reduce prevalence of diseases through genetic study

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has launched a national campaign to raise awareness on the Emirati Genome Programme in Dubai. Implemented by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the new campaign will also seek to highlight the importance for Emiratis to register with the Programme.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the UAE leadership is committed to enhancing scientific research as part of the country’s strategic objectives to support innovation and development across vital sectors, including healthcare.

He added that the Emirati Genome Programme is a key health and scientific initiative that must be supported by various members of the community, including institutions, authorities, and individuals. He also underscored the importance of the programme in further developing the healthcare system for current and future generations, and consolidating the UAE’s leadership in the field of genomic studies, which seeks to understand genetics to reduce the prevalence of chronic and epidemic diseases.

The new campaign was launched in the presence of Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and a number of senior officials.

The Emirati Genome Programme is being executed in Dubai by G42 Healthcare, in collaboration with DHA. The Authority will work with G42 Healthcare to provide Emiratis in Dubai with information on the importance and the strategic objectives of the Programme as well as how they can register for it.

The Programme aims to build the first de novo Emirati reference genome, based on the DNA of UAE nationals. This will allow scientists, researchers and medical experts to understand the unique genetic make-up of Emiratis, which will help establish the foundation for innovation in health and wellness in the UAE.

The Emirati Genome Programme is an ambitious national study that aims to draw a comprehensive genetic map for UAE citizens to accelerate the development of advanced preventive and personalised healthcare solutions. The project utilises the most advanced AI technologies for genome to identify genetic causes and predict susceptibility to diseases.

