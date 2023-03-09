Look: Sheikh Hamdan emphasises value of education as he attends graduation ceremony

Dubai Crown Prince wishes the students success in their academic and professional lives

Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), emphasised the value of education in building bridges towards a better tomorrow, providing a better life and greater opportunities to overcome challenges and discover new horizons of excellence.

He lauded the scientific renaissance in Dubai and UAE thanks to the advanced education system, highly competent academics, and modern curricula that keep pace with global development and meet the requirements of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks as he attended the graduation ceremony of the 12th and 13th cohorts of learners from HBMSU’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the School of Business and Quality Management, School of e-Education, School of Health and Environmental Studies, and Research and Doctoral Studies.

He congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their academic and professional lives. He emphasised the significance of the specialisations covered by the two cohorts and their notable scientific achievements, which have a significant impact on the job market across several key sectors.

He posed for commemorative photographs with the university’s graduates and management and watched a short film about the launch of a Venture Capital Fund by a group of the university’s graduates who are now entrepreneurs.

The ceremony took place at the HBMSU Campus in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Deputy Chairman of HBMSU’s Board of Governors, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and several distinguished individuals including faculty and administrative officials as well as the families of the graduates and learners.

Al Tayer presented certificates to 470 graduates, after which they participated in the graduation oath-taking ceremony. Speaking at the event, Al Tayer said: “The new batch of graduates represents the university’s mission to cultivate entrepreneurs, ambassadors of excellence, innovators, and creators who can effectively drive progress and development across various sectors and play significant roles in the next phase of the country’s journey towards development and prosperity. This aligns with the vision of His HIghness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-HighnessPresident and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

Dr. Al Awar said: “The HBMSU was founded two decades ago and marked a significant turning point in the history of higher education in the region. It represented a departure from traditional models of higher education that had prevailed for centuries. Over the years, we have remained committed to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, which emphasise the importance of keeping pace with the visionary aspirations of the wise leadership for the future of Dubai, enhancing its economic progress, and strengthening its position as a global hub of creativity.”

He added: “In pursuit of this objective, the university has introduced a new concept in higher education by implementing a three-stage system for qualifying learners and graduates, tailoring academic knowledge and specialised skills to meet the demands of the future economy. The overarching goal is encapsulated in the university’s slogan, “graduating entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.”

