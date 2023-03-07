Look: Sheikh Hamdan attends opening of World Police Summit 2023

About 50 law enforcement agencies from around the world participated in the event

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 8:52 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the opening of the World Police Summit 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the second edition of the event brings together law enforcement officials, security experts, and decision-makers to discuss the future of policing and security.

A premier event in the global policing, security and law enforcement calendar, the World Police Summit, organised by Dubai Police, features six conferences and the participation of 50 law enforcement agencies from around the world.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE’s ability to achieve high levels of safety and security was made possible thanks to the vision of the leadership and their keenness to strengthen the country’s security system and ensure protection for the entire community.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of international cooperation in implementing the rule of law, combating all forms of crime and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field.

He also praised the UAE security forces for their efforts to maintain security and combat crime and their constant keenness to work with police agencies from across the world, as demonstrated by the hosting of the World Police Summit.

He watched a documentary that showcased Dubai Police’s role in enhancing the safety and security of the city and its keenness to adopt the latest technologies to combat crime.

Sheikh Hamdan also inaugurated an exhibition being held on the sidelines of the Summit. He was briefed about the products and services on display, including the latest technologies used in the areas of cybercrime prevention, security forecasting, digital currencies, surveillance and insurance, smart cities, and drones.

He then visited the Experts Hub platform, which is being organised by the Dubai Police Scientists Council on the sidelines of the World Police Summit. The platform seeks to connect experts in the field of security and discuss trends and challenges in the sector. His Highness was also briefed on the innovative technologies being exhibited by international companies participating in the event.

The World Police Summit 2023 features the participation of more than 250 local and international exhibitors. 100 police chiefs and 15,000 security and law enforcement professionals from over 112 countries are taking part in the event.