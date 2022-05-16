Look: Rare childhood photos of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed go viral

Mohamed has been welcoming members of all faiths to the country. It was evident in the visit of Pope Francis and a bid to set up an Abrahamic Family House and a Hindu temple
UAE1 day ago
Rare, adorable photos of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a child are going viral on social media.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted the photos to his Instagram Stories on Monday. Have a look:
Screengrabs of the Stories are going viral on social platforms like Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp.
Back in 2018, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had shared a rare photo of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in school.
The young Sheikh is seen writing the phrase ‘Justice is the foundation of the king’ on a blackboard:
Sheikh Mohamed was unanimously elected as the third President of the UAE, succeeding his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, May 13.
Born on March 11, 1961, in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohamed was educated at schools in the garden city and Abu Dhabi until the age of 18.
He grew up under the watchful eye of his father, Sheikh Zayed, and mother, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.
ALSO READ:
