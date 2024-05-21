UAE: June 30 deadline for private companies' Emiratisation target, ministry reminds

File photo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 1:38 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 1:48 PM

UAE companies employing 50 or more workers must meet their half-yearly Emiratisation target by June 30, authorities said in a reminder on Tuesday.

These firms should have expanded their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent before the deadline, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said.

Starting July 1, the ministry will monitor companies’ compliance and impose fines.

Private companies in the country are required to increase the percentage of their Emirati workforce by two per cent every year to reach at least 10 per cent by 2026. This target is divided into two: 1 per cent in the first half and another 1 per cent in the second.

So far, more than 97,000 Emiratis are working in about 20,000 private companies in the country, Mohre said in a recent report.