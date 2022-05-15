Sheikh Mohamed: Humanitarian, peace ambassador; 12 achievements that inspire

He has promoted peace, championed environmental causes and inspired the world with his humanitarian work

Rulers, leaders, government departments and people of the UAE have pledged allegiance to the new President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. MBZ, as he is popularly known, is a people leader who has served the UAE for decades. He has promoted peace, built bridges of tolerance, championed environmental causes and inspired the world with his generosity and humanitarian work.

Here are the 12 achievements that highlight the different facets of his leadership:

A true soldier

In 1979, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed joined the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he trained in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying and paratroops. After graduating in April 1979, he returned home to the UAE to join the Officers' Training Course in Sharjah. He has held several roles in the UAE military, from Officer in the Amiri Guard (the UAE's elite security force) and Pilot in the UAE Air Force.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed helped develop the UAE Armed Forces in strategic planning, training, organisational structure and promoting defence capabilities.

Ambassador for peace, tolerance and coexistence

The UAE President has extended bridges of communication and peace with all leaders and peoples worldwide. He has promoted a culture of tolerance to end many global crises while shielding the nation and the region against the menacing threats posed by those falsely donning the cloak of Islam to instigate extremism and terrorism.

After the UAE named 2019 the 'Year of Tolerance', Sheikh Mohamed received Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Sharif. The global meeting in Abu Dhabi resulted in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document to be a guide to promoting a culture of mutual respect and dialogue for peaceful coexistence and fraternity.

Ensuring regional stability

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has taken historical positions to strengthen cooperation and solidarity with brotherly Arab nations and stand by them. He has never hesitated to support regional stability and address all challenges and threats that affect its stability, foremost of which is terrorism.

Internationally, the UAE President always took the initiative to stop global conflicts, quell struggles, defuse disputes, and achieve reconciliation. He is on a quest to achieve world peace and end bloodsheds to protect human beings and preserve their dignity.

A global humanitarian

He has been dedicated to serving humanity and providing assistance to brotherly and friendly countries. He has facilitated agreements that carry the messages of peace, coexistence and cooperation. He also directed the nation's humanitarian arm, Emirates Red Crescent, along with other charitable societies, to provide a helping hand to peoples afflicted by wars or the effects of disasters and crises.

Helping the world fight Covid-19

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's efforts contributed to making the UAE one of the first countries to succeed in overcoming the pandemic and ensure the transition to recovery and normalcy. Vaccines were made available for free to all citizens and expats.

He also sent various material and in-kind assistance to brotherly and fraternal nations during the pandemic.

Eradicating polio

The initiative of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to eradicate polio in several countries highlights the UAE's campaign to combat the disease. Since 2011, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has donated $247.8 million (Dh911.4 million) to humanitarian and charity efforts to provide vaccines and finance polio eradication campaigns — most notably in countries targeted by his initiative.

Fighting preventable diseases

He launched the Reaching the Last Mile Fund to raise $100 million to eradicate and control preventable diseases that hinder the health and economic prospects of the world's poorest people. He committed $20 million to the Fund, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to contribute up to $20 million. This 10-year fund aims to support the elimination of two debilitating and preventable neglected diseases: River blindness and lymphatic filariasis.

Caring for the environment

He was instrumental in establishing the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and has led significant conservation efforts to protect falcons and houbara bustards in the UAE and internationally.

He has introduced schemes to resettle Arabian oryxes. In 2008, he announced that the Abu Dhabi Government would contribute $15 billion to Masdar, the global standard-setting alternative and renewable energy initiative and developer of the world's first carbon-neutral, zero-waste city.

Focus on education

The UAE President is known for his unwavering commitment to enhancing educational standards. Since Sheikh Mohamed took on the Chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi Education Council, he has worked tirelessly to forge partnerships with prestigious world-class educational institutions and think-tanks, a number of which have subsequently announced plans to either establish a base in or join strategic ventures with existing academic establishments.

Economic growth, diversification

Sheikh Mohamed is known to be the guiding force behind many initiatives that contributed to supporting and steering the economic growth and diversity of Abu Dhabi. He is also credited with the construction boom achieved in the Emirate. He famously said once: "In 50 years, when we might have the last barrel of oil, the question is: When it is shipped abroad, will we be sad? If we are investing today in the right sectors, I can tell you we will celebrate at that moment."

All things culture

Abu Dhabi has transformed into a global cultural destination under the guidance of Sheikh Mohamed. The Emirate today houses the Saadiyat Cultural District, a forum for global culture; Louvre Abu Dhabi; Manarat Al Saadiyat, an arts and culture centre; and Zayed National Museum.

Promoting sports

Sheikh Mohamed ensured that Jiu-Jitsu was taught at all schools in the country and he helped establish more martial arts training centres.

The country hosted major UFC fights featuring some of the world's best fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva and Kamaru Usman.

Under his visionary leadership, the UAE Capital is all set to host NBA games later this year.