Akshay Kumar recalls bike accident in Bangkok

Both Filipino and Indian music genres excel at expressing love, says the young musician
Actor Akshay Kumar, who graced ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's new chat show Dhawan Karenge, recalled an incident in Bangkok that taught him the "significance of humility".
He shared, "My father realised my disinterest in studies and helped me move to Bangkok at an early age. I liked the country. Right from the minute you leave the plane, you find everyone bowing down to you with their hands joined. It feels very nice and beautiful especially when you realise that it's actually taken from our culture and followed so politely there."
While talking about a significant incident during his stay in Bangkok, he added, "I remember an incident that taught me the significance of humility and bowing down. When you humble yourself, you gain the resilience to navigate through any challenge or obstacle. Once, while driving, I accidentally collided with the bike of an RTO officer while making a turn, causing both of us to fall. Scared, I immediately apologised, bowing to him. The officer assisted me in getting my bike and helmet up and calmly advised me to drive slowly and carefully."
On the workfront, Akshay was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.
Next, Akshay is gearing up for Jolly LLB 3.
