Viral video: UAE President spotted strolling in a mall, gracefully stops for a selfie

The clip shows him leisurely walking past cafes and shops of the bustling mall in Abu Dhabi

by Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:45 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 12:00 AM

In a not-so-surprising display of accessibility and humility, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was captured in a video casually strolling through a bustling mall in Abu Dhabi. The video, which has been shared by many on social media, showed the UAE President descending an escalator accompanied by a notably small entourage.

The clip shows him leisurely walking past cafes and shops. What struck onlookers and viewers alike was the unassuming demeanour of Sheikh Mohamed, as many shoppers and cafe customers seemed unaware of his presence.

But it wasn't long before people began to recognise this towering personality. In another video, a man could be seen trying to keep pace with the Abu Dhabi Ruler in an apparent request for a selfie. Sheikh Mohamed graciously acknowledged the request, momentarily pausing to accommodate the admirer's wish. This spontaneous interaction further left viewers amazed and appreciative of the extraordinary leader.

Watch the videos below:

The President is rightly called the people's leader. Over the years, residents saw him visiting people in their homes, calling them to appreciate their hard work, applaud their achievements and motivate them in their fields of work.