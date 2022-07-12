UAE President meets outstanding students, families

Sheikh Mohamed urges the students to harness their skills to have a positive impact on their communities and the world

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 10:16 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 10:49 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received some of the outstanding students and their families on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the students who successfully completed 12th Grade, Sheikh Mohamed urged them to harness their skills to have a positive impact on their communities and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed said: “This elite group of outstanding male and female students is the real investment in the future of our country.

He added: "Our investment in you today is in its beginnings. Secondary school is the first stage in your scientific career. God willing, you will continue your education and specialisations in areas that will benefit you, your family and your country.”

Later, the President shared photos of the meeting on Twitter, congratulating recent graduates in the UAE.

“I was privileged to meet some of our nation’s most outstanding students & their families. I congratulate all recent graduates in the UAE and encourage them to continue their educational journeys, harnessing their skills to have a positive impact on their communities & the world,” he said in the tweet.