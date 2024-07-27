Abu Dhabi announces new paid parking areas from July 29

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 2:36 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 4:09 PM

Starting Monday, July 29, paid parking will be introduced in two areas in Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Commercial District and Etihad Plaza in Khalifa City, authorities announced on Saturday.

Three sectors within those areas will now have paid parking: SW2, SE45, and SE48.

Sector SE48 is located at the headquarters of Etihad Airways on Al Mireef Street and includes 694 parking spaces, including 3 designated for people of determination.

Sector SE45 is situated at Etihad Plaza between Al Mireef Street and Al Ibtisamah Street, containing 1,283 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

Sector SW2 is located between Al Marmouq Street to the west and Al Qalayid Street to the east, bounded by Theyab Bin Eissa Street to the north and Al Murahibeen Street to the south. It includes 523 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

The Mawaqif service will be activated, with infrastructure works completed and signboards installed, Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) said in a post on X.

This initiative comes as part of efforts to minimise instances of illegal parking and improve safety and security.

The authority has also been distributing brochures explaining the public parking system in an effort to inform individuals and businesses in the areas of the new changes.

Mawaqif, a government entity under AD Mobility, manages and organises parking spaces in the emirate.

It categorises parking spaces into different types, laying down fee guidelines for each. Details on the charges for the two new areas under Mawaqif are yet to be clarified.