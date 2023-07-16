Viral video: UAE residents in awe of President's humility as he invites expats to take pictures with him

Sheikh Mohamed greets the people with a smile and talks to them as they get their photograph taken with him

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 11:14 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM

The UAE President has been appreciated time and again for his humility and thoughtfulness. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has yet again proven to be a kind-hearted diplomat in a video that has now gone viral.

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, Sheikh Mohamed is seen walking towards his car and stepping in, when he notices something and stops.

The UAE royal is then seen calling someone over as he steps back out of the car. The camera pans to two men who were earlier at the sideline. They are seen wearing big smiles as the President notices them.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

Both expats then take a picture with the President. Sheikh Mohamed is also seen indulging in a short conversation with them and greeting them with a smile.

The now viral video was taken when Sheikh Mohamed was visiting an Emirati's house, who invited the leader to their home when he was reviewing residential projects, according to a local programme presenter, Twitter user @ahmedyammahi.

Earlier, the royal's down-to-earth nature was also observed by residents when they saw him walking on a street without guards, roadblocks, or protocol.

