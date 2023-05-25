Watch: UAE President takes stroll on street without guards, protection; viral video wins hearts

His research work of 10 years for the book focused on the eighth century to explore the evolution of the judicial system during the early Islamic period
The beloved UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is well-known amongst the country's residents for his charming humility and down-to-earth nature. He is known to share a wonderful relationship with both other leaders and the people of the UAE, personally calling and visiting residents on multiple occasions to make them feel appreciated.
Indeed, his easy-going, approachable demeanour has once again won fans' hearts, as a video recently surfaced on social media showing the UAE Royal walking on a street without guards, roadblocks, or protocol.
At first glance, you may not have recognised the President — that's how unsuspecting His Highness' stroll is. Deep in conversation, Sheikh Mohamed strolls down the street as casually as any other resident would, much to the delight of resident Hassan Sajwani, who witnessed, and managed to capture, the delightful sight.
"No guards, no protocols, no roadblocks", read the Twitter user's caption. "UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed walking on a street like any other person … this how safe the UAE is … this is how humble my President is!"
Users in the comments expressed similar feelings of admiration for His Highness, with one user commenting, "One of my favourite things about Dubai is how safe it is."
"To me, that's what happens when a leader looks after his people. He doesn't need to fear them", said another. "We are his guards, his protocol and his roadblock", a particularly heartwarming comment read.
ALSO READ:
His research work of 10 years for the book focused on the eighth century to explore the evolution of the judicial system during the early Islamic period
It showcases the history of the emirate with exhibits dating back to the 1800s
Motorists are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys
This came during a Council of Ministers meeting that His Highness chaired
Three other participants to drive away luxury vehicles each in the latest Duty Free draw
The new millionaire would also like to surprise his elder brother with a new car, in addition to buying a small house in his hometown
Police have warned motorists that there is congestion in the area
It supports partners including providing assistance with staff visas, customs procedures for imported products, and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees