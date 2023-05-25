Watch: UAE President takes stroll on street without guards, protection; viral video wins hearts

Deep in conversation, Sheikh Mohamed walks down the street as casually as any other resident would, much to the delight of social media users

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 12:09 PM

The beloved UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is well-known amongst the country's residents for his charming humility and down-to-earth nature. He is known to share a wonderful relationship with both other leaders and the people of the UAE, personally calling and visiting residents on multiple occasions to make them feel appreciated.

Indeed, his easy-going, approachable demeanour has once again won fans' hearts, as a video recently surfaced on social media showing the UAE Royal walking on a street without guards, roadblocks, or protocol.

No guards …



No protocols …



No roadblocks ….



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed walking on a street like any other person … this how safe the UAE is … this is how humble my President is ! 🙏🏼



pic.twitter.com/er5Mad1M1E — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 24, 2023

At first glance, you may not have recognised the President — that's how unsuspecting His Highness' stroll is. Deep in conversation, Sheikh Mohamed strolls down the street as casually as any other resident would, much to the delight of resident Hassan Sajwani, who witnessed, and managed to capture, the delightful sight.

"No guards, no protocols, no roadblocks", read the Twitter user's caption. "UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed walking on a street like any other person … this how safe the UAE is … this is how humble my President is!"

Users in the comments expressed similar feelings of admiration for His Highness, with one user commenting, "One of my favourite things about Dubai is how safe it is."

"To me, that's what happens when a leader looks after his people. He doesn't need to fear them", said another. "We are his guards, his protocol and his roadblock", a particularly heartwarming comment read.

