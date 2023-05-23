Look: UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Abu Dhabi palace

WAM

By WAM Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 9:06 PM

Moments of sincerity and dedication were captured today as the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Dubai.

The leaders came together at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis for a meeting where the wellbeing of Emiratis was discussed. They talked about current and future initiatives — in line with the leadership’s vision for the future — and programmes that contribute to achieving the goals of improving the quality of citizens’ lives.

In a tweet where he shared a photo of him and the President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Good meetings that bring us together on love and service to the nation.. Meetings that bring together hearts and unite efforts.."

Also present at the majlis were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Other top officials who took part in the meeting were: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of sheikhs, guests and citizens.

