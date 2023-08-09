Look: Sheikh Mohamed praises Emirati photographer who tells stories of UAE and the world in striking images

As Noura shared her experiences and the challenges she faced in exploring the world, the President encouraged her to keep going, emphasising the importance of promoting understanding among diverse cultures

WAM photo

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 4:53 PM

Emirati photographer and traveller Noura Al Neyadi — who has captured the heart of the UAE culture in striking images — has earned high praise from the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed recently met Noura at Qasr Al Bahar, expressing how impressed he was by the Emirati woman's work. He lauded her for such beautiful photographs that showcase the essence of various cultures within and outside the UAE.

On Noura's Instagram page, faces and places from around the world are featured in striking photos that tell stories of a distinctive culture:

She frames landmarks and heritage sites perfectly, too:

During her meeting with the President, Noura shared her experiences and the challenges she had faced as she explored various cultures of the world. Despite all odds, she remained dedicated to documenting the history and architecture that makes each society unique.

Sheikh Mohamed encouraged her to keep going, emphasising the importance of promoting understanding and communication among diverse cultures.

Expressing her gratitude, Noura thanked the President for his continuous support, especially for Emirati talent and the youth.

