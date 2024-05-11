UAE welcomes UN vote that supports granting Palestine full membership

Flipping burgers, language lessons: What UAE kids can do in last two days of Sharjah reading fest
Children and parents can enjoy tons of activities before the celebrations comes to an end
The UAE has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's vote to support granting full membership to the State of Palestine. This is seen as a significant step towards peace and achieving a two-state solution.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, safeguarding the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian State, in accordance with UN resolutions and the relevant agreements which aim to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
The UAE had presented the resolution determining that the State of Palestine is qualified for full membership in the UN during an Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, in its capacity as chair of the Arab Group for the month of May.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE's consistent call on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-State solution.
ALSO READ:
Children and parents can enjoy tons of activities before the celebrations comes to an end
Since children can't recognise and communicate heat-related symptoms, it leads them to overexert themselves
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE would be prepared to support a Palestinian government that met the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas this morning
From starting as blue-collar workers to becoming successful entrepreneurs, three inspiring expats share their rags-to-riches stories with Khaleej Times
Instead of just touring a place and coming back, the trip helps travellers understand their destinations in a very deep level
Roudha Al Serkal is now ranked second among national players in the women’s category