Watch: Wheelchair-bound Emirati honoured for 17 years of hard work; inspiring story touches hearts online

With his job in the private sector, he hopes to 'shape a new perspective on individuals of determination', he says

Screengrab

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 2:30 PM

Salem Bawazir, a 50-year-old Emirati, has to come to work in a wheelchair every day — but that has never stopped him from doing his best at his job.

A person of determination who has been working in the private sector for 17 years now, Salem said he had a clear goal in mind: "To serve the UAE".

"I believe that if I work in the government or private sector, I will have the same perspective and one goal to serve the UAE," he said in a video posted by the UAE's Nafis programme — a comprehensive scheme that seeks to support and bolster Emiratis' participation in the private sector.

Nafis recently honoured Salem for his remarkable success story. He has worked at five different companies through the years. Now, he serves as learning and development graduate at popular online platforms Bayut and Dubizzle.

Ganem Al Mazroui, secretary-general of the UAE Competitiveness Council, visited Salem at his workplace, personally conveying his appreciation for the Emirati's hard work and dedication.

The top official hailed Salem's unyielding determination and perseverance to contribute to the UAE.

For Salem, the recognition was "an immense honour", he told the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

His 17 years of work in the private sector, he said, was "dedicated to shaping a new perspective on individuals of determination".

Salem's inspiring journey aligns with the national agenda of creating an inclusive society for people of determination — a vision set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This vision is also mirrored in the initiative titled 'My Community... A Place for Everyone', spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. This campaign seeks to transform Dubai into a city that is equally welcoming to all.

ALSO READ: