Hiring in UAE: Jobs that pay over Dh30,000 starting salary among new vacancies in healthcare sector

The pay packages that are being offered for these emerging roles are expected to increase further in the coming years

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 9:20 AM

Several new job opportunities are cropping up in the healthcare industry, thanks to new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, according to leading providers.

“With the transformations over the years and the evolutions of roles, skills that integrate technology and clinical medicine — like data science, health economics, health informatics, telemedicine, and analytics — will help the healthcare landscape evolve, and [these are now] in demand,” said Dr Amit Singh, head of corporate human resources at Aster DM Healthcare.

The pay packages for many of these roles will increase in the coming years. “The core roles like clinicians, nurses, and paramedics will continue to see a steady upward movement,” said Dr Amit. “However, the technology, data, and AI-enabled roles will get much more attention and will be paid 25 to 50 per cent higher than the normal tech or clinical role. The starting salaries for many of these jobs expected to be more than Dh25,000 to Dh30,000 per month.”

Need for Emirati professionals

There is also a huge demand for Emirati nurses in the country. “Nursing stands at the forefront as the most in-demand profession, with a growing need for skilled and compassionate Emirati nurses to provide essential care to patients,” said Sharifa AlBlooshi, human resource manager at Burjeel Medical City.

The UAE Government has been taking several steps to increase the representation of Emiratis in the healthcare sector.

“The government has set up schemes like the National Healthcare Programme to encourage UAE nationals to pursue careers in healthcare, while ultimately enabling 10,000 nationals to occupy healthcare jobs by 2026,” said Sharifa. “Additionally, the DoH has set an Emiratisation target for the healthcare sector to employ 5,000 UAE nationals by the end of 2025.”

These efforts have been fruitful, with an increasing number of Emirati students opting for healthcare-related courses.

“Emiratis play a crucial role in the healthcare sector of the UAE,” said Dr Amit. “We see a surge in medical professionals amongst the Emirati community. This trend has further accentuated post-pandemic with increased interest and motivation among Emiratis to pursue careers in healthcare to serve their nation and towards jobs that serve the community.”

Other in-demand roles

According to Sharifa, based on current trends, several other roles will see demand in the coming few years.

“Allied healthcare professionals, including radiologists, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists, are also expected to be highly sought-after since they play a crucial role in supporting diagnostics, patient care, and rehabilitation,” she said. “Additionally, clinicians, including physicians and specialists in various fields, will continue to be in demand to offer complex care and cater to the diverse healthcare needs of patients in the UAE.”

Dr Amit added that the post-Covid era has also impacted the demand for roles in the healthcare sector. “With the change in focus on self-care and with mental health and wellbeing gaining an edge, holistic care which will play a pivot role in healthcare in the coming years,” he said.

“Additionally, healthcare economics and enablers will play a significant role. These will be regulators, finance and payor-provider partnerships, and talent analysts that will help make the core of the industry swim.”

According to him, there will also be a “big shift will be to move the hospital and care to our homes and phones” as home care and telemedicine will continue to gain more popularity in the coming years.

