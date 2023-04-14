Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan reunites with high school friends, post goes viral

The Crown Prince attended Rashid Private School in Dubai, which also boasts several other notable alumni

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 4:37 PM

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince is perhaps one of the more socially active royals. From pictures of his children to his adventures around the world, he often gives residents (and fans) a glimpse into his daily life beyond the world of high-level meetings and official duties.

His most recent post earlier this week was a blast from the past, as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo of himself catching up with his old school friends.

The image, captioned "High School Reunion! School boys" soon went viral, raking in nearly 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his adoring fan base. The selfie features Sheikh Hamdan along with three other men, flashing their best smiles for the camera.

The Crown Prince attended Rashid Private School in Dubai. The school also had several other notable alumni including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, UAE's Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE's Minister of Artificial Intelligence; and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended military school, graduating from the prominent Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK. According to his official website, he also enrolled in several specialised training programmes in economics at the London School of Economics and Dubai School of Government.

He, however, has emphasised on how much he has learned from his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Crown Prince says: “I studied and graduated from Mohammed bin Rashid school and I’m still learning from him every day. I am keen to consult with him and be enlightened by his directives in many strategic matters. He is a model to follow, not only for me, but for all UAE youth.”

