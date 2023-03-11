Watch: UAE President 'gets kiss' from Sheikh Hamdan's son on his birthday

A whole lot of love and warm wishes are pouring in for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he turns 62 today

Out of all the birthday greetings for the UAE President, one stands out as the most adorable: the Dubai Crown Prince's son giving His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a kiss.

A whole lot of love and warm wishes are pouring in for the President on social media as he turns 62 today, March 11. From government organisations to top officials, community organisations, government entities and influential personalities, the UAE comes together to celebrate the 'people's leader'.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also remembered the President's birthday but shared his love online in the most charming way.

He posted an Instagram video that shows his son Rashid walking towards a portrait of the UAE President — and then giving it a sweet kiss.

The Dubai Crown Prince is then heard saying 'thank you' — but for little Rashid, one peck wasn't enough. He went back to the image and gave another one.

Rashid is one of Sheikh Hamdan's twins born on May 21, 2021. The other twin is a little girl named Shaikha. Recently, the royal family welcomed another bundle of joy with the birth of Mohammed.

