Watch: Dubai Crown Prince interacts, poses for selfies with autistic children during special Iftar banquet

All people of determination deserve to receive the highest quality of services, said Sheikh Hamdan

Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 8:58 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 9:13 AM

A group of children of determination attended an Iftar banquet on Wednesday at the Emirates Tower hotel, and their faces lit up with happiness as they shared the meal with one of the UAE's most beloved royals. The special event was a heartwarming experience, as the children expressed their joy and gratitude for the opportunity to interact with the Dubai Crown Prince.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, spent the entire evening interacting with them, listening to their inspiring stories and interest and being serenaded by a musical performance.

Some children didn't want to miss the opportunity to capture the precious moment with him, and the Crown Prince obliged them with selfies. He also interacted with their family members.

Sheikh Hamdan said the high standards of care and services provided to people of determination in the emirate reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to integrate them into society.

.@HamdanMohammed attends an Iftar banquet with autistic children and their families at the Emirates Towers hotel. pic.twitter.com/RUd2tVoWJE — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 12, 2023

“As part of ensuring the happiness of the community, Dubai’s leadership places high priority on ensuring the welfare of people of determination. All people of determination deserve to receive the highest quality of services. I was delighted to participate in the Iftar banquet and interact with the children and their families,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

His participation in the banquet reflected his commitment to the wellbeing of people of determination and his keenness to support them. The banquet was attended by Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of State and Director General of the Community Development Authority, a number of senior officials, the families of autistic children and directors of centres for people of determination.

In his discussions with the autistic children and their families, His Highness highlighted Dubai’s keenness to empower people of determination and accelerate their integration as productive members of society. His Highness was also briefed by the heads of centres for people of determination about services provided to children with autism.

Hessa Buhumaid thanked His Highness for his gesture saying that the leadership’s focus on raising the wellbeing of people of determination reflects their commitment to ensuring the happiness of all sections of society.

