Dubai announces establishment of inheritance department for non-Muslim residents

The Dubai Courts has announced the establishment of its first inheritance department for non-Muslims residing in the emirates. This significant development allows non-Muslims to prepare and execute their wills according to their own laws. It provides a clear legislative framework and ensures the effective application of non-Muslims' wishes regarding inheritance matters.
This new department will provide a dedicated platform for non-Muslims to formalise their wills and have them administered by Dubai Courts. It aligns with the emirate's dedication to honouring cultural diversity and strengthening a comprehensive and advanced service framework.
Judge Mohammed Jassim Al-Shamsi, Head of The Special Court of Inheritance in Dubai, affirmed that the decision aligns with the directives of the wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.
The establishment of this department aims to facilitate and expedite procedures for individuals. Al-Shamsi emphasised that Dubai Courts attaches great importance to the probate matters of non-Muslims in the Emirate, ensuring the application of their personal laws and developing litigation procedures to make them enforceable.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. 15 of 2017, which applies to all wills and probate matters concerning non-Muslims in the Emirate, including the Dubai International Financial Centre. This comprehensive law aims to empower non-Muslims to prepare their wills within a clear legislative framework that ensures the application of their personal laws. Furthermore, it seeks to enhance litigation procedures related to their wills and probate matters, simplifying and making them enforceable.
The law also encourages non-Muslims to register their wills and manage their estates in Dubai, addressing the legal issues associated with inheritance and probate cases and finding appropriate solutions. Ultimately, it promotes investment in Dubai with confidence and transparency.
