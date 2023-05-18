Dubai: Court cases' processing time slashed to less than 100 days in 2022

Thu 18 May 2023

The time required to complete cases at the Dubai Court of First Instance has gone down from 109 days in 2020 to only 96 in 2020. Processing time for cases in the appellate court was also slashed from 158 days to 136 during the same period, according to the latest data.

These figures were revealed at a recent Dubai Judicial Council meeting chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

“We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai’s legislative and judicial environment to ensure prompt justice is delivered accurately and effectively. Our aim is to create a judicial system that is a global example of fairness and the protection of individual’s rights,” said Sheikh Maktoum.

He stressed the importance of following up on improvement plans and utilising the existing digital infrastructure to complete transactions.

In terms of completed lawsuits in 2022, non-criminal cases submitted to and completed at the Court of Cassation increased from 2,695 in 2020 to 3,588 by the end of 2022. Similar cases submitted to the Court of Appeal rose from 11,394 in 2020 to 14,887 in 2022. Completed criminal cases across all three litigation courts reached 41,727.

According to Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2022 annual report, the Dubai Courts settled civil, commercial, and inheritance claims that amounted to around Dh6.5 billion, while proceeds of public auctions totalled around Dh2 billion in 2022.

During the council meeting, Sheikh Maktoum also approved the promotion criteria concerning non-Emirati members of the judicial authority.

A total of 51 legislations aimed at regulating the Dubai Judicial Authority’s affairs were issued in 2022, in addition to 42 resolutions issued by the Judicial Council in relation to submitted initiatives and applications.

The General Secretariat of the Judicial Council conducted 63 studies, including enhancement studies and others relating to submitted requests and initiatives.

A total of 63 new members joined the Judicial Authority in 2022, increasing the total number of members to 349, at an Emiratisation rate of about 60 per cent.

