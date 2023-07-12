India PM Modi to visit UAE, meet Sheikh Mohamed on July 15

'In The Heart of Another Country: The Diasporic Imagination Rises' opens on July 15, 2023, and is on view until September 24, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on Saturday, following a two-day trip to France.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that as part of an official visit to the UAE, Modi will meet and hold talks with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
According to the ministry, the leaders will look into ways to further enhance bilateral relations.
“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening, and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the ministry said.
“It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s presidency of COP28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 presidency in which UAE is a special invitee.”
Modi will be on an official visit to France from Thursday. He has been invited as the guest of honour at Bastille Day Parade on Friday, where a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.
Modi will hold formal talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Indian Prime Minister.
“The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities,” the ministry said.
“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, and the prime minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation,” it added.
