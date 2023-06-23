Watch: Indian PM Modi gets Bollywood welcome to White House

The PM attended a state dinner, which saw a number of big names such as Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Indra Nooyi, and more

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 12:57 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first US state visit, received a warm welcome from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

In his honour, Penn Masala, an American acappella group, added a Bollywood touch to the event. The group performed the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil Se (From the Heart). In the video, shared by news agency ANI on June 22, the group is seen standing on the stairs as they sing the hit Bollywood song. We can hear the crowd cheering for the group.

The text attached to the video read, “Penn Masala's rendition of the popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya enchants crowds gathered at the White House for PM Modi's arrival.”

Speaking to the news agency, a woman, who was among the crowd, waiting to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, said, “I have seen Presidents of many countries visiting the US, but never seen such a large crowd gathered here to welcome them. This crowd here means that he (PM Modi) is doing good."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the State Dinner organised at the South Lawn of the White House. The dinner, which was hosted by US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, also saw some other big names in attendance.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, and his wife Nita Ambani, Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra among others.

A special vegetarian menu was curated for PM Modi by guest chef Nina Curtis, a Sacramento, California-based culinary artist known for her innovative plant-based cuisine.

