Watch: Indian PM Modi gets Bollywood welcome to White House

Oxygen crunch: US Coast Guard say hunt for 5 in missing Titanic sub is still a 'rescue' mission
A surge of assets and experts have joined the operation in the past day, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first US state visit, received a warm welcome from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.
In his honour, Penn Masala, an American acappella group, added a Bollywood touch to the event. The group performed the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil Se (From the Heart). In the video, shared by news agency ANI on June 22, the group is seen standing on the stairs as they sing the hit Bollywood song. We can hear the crowd cheering for the group.
The text attached to the video read, “Penn Masala's rendition of the popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya enchants crowds gathered at the White House for PM Modi's arrival.”
Speaking to the news agency, a woman, who was among the crowd, waiting to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, said, “I have seen Presidents of many countries visiting the US, but never seen such a large crowd gathered here to welcome them. This crowd here means that he (PM Modi) is doing good."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the State Dinner organised at the South Lawn of the White House. The dinner, which was hosted by US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, also saw some other big names in attendance.
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, and his wife Nita Ambani, Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra among others.
A special vegetarian menu was curated for PM Modi by guest chef Nina Curtis, a Sacramento, California-based culinary artist known for her innovative plant-based cuisine.
ALSO READ:
A surge of assets and experts have joined the operation in the past day, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises
Musk, meanwhile, jokes about the move he would use against Zuckerberg, who has been undergoing jiu-jitsu training
The Coast Guard said remote-controlled underwater search vehicles directed to where the noises were detected had not yielded results
The survivors living in makeshift huts where their homes used to be, millions of children out of school, damaged infrastructure waiting to be repaired
Wendy Rush, who is the Director of Communications and Expedition Team Member at OceanGate Expeditions, is the great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus
Titan set off with 96 hours of air, so its oxygen tanks would likely be depleted some time on Thursday afternoon
The pilot and four passengers are aboard and the available oxygen on the vehicle has been forecast to run out Thursday 2pm, UAE time
Even with the best case scenario, there would not necessarily be any survivors, a professor says