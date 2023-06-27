'Wish I was there to dance to it': SRK reacts to Indian PM Modi's welcome to US with song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

The singer, who was performing in Las Vegas, asked the audience whether they'd take a submarine to the depths of the ocean
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially completed 31 years in the industry, for which he organised an #AskSRK session on Twitter where one of his fans asked him about his popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States.
Penn Masala, a South Asian cappella group, performed a set of Indian tunes to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. Among the songs performed was also Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Mani Ratnam's 1998 film 'Dil Se'.
"What do you [want to] say about this?", a Twitter user asked the Bollywood superstar.
SRK replied, "Wish I was there to dance to it....but they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess?"
In the Q&A session, the actor also spoke about working with actress Divya Bharti and actor Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film 'Deewana', saying the experience of working with them is the one thing he would never be able to forget about the film.
Another fan asked SRK about his iconic entry in the film where he is seen riding a bike, to which he replied, "Should have worn a helmet!"
Meanwhile, on the acting front, SRK will soon be seen in the highly-awaited films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.
Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.
'Dunki' will mark SRK's first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.
