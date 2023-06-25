Haj 2023: Mohap, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at airports

The team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations and conduct health screenings

Mohap teams provide health guidance to Haj pilgrims. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 8:08 PM

Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), in collaboration with its partners in the health sector has announced it will deploy specialised health education teams at airports, in a strategic move aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims from infectious diseases. The teams will accompany Haj convoys prior to their departure from the country, providing essential health guidance and outlining precautions to be taken before, during travel, and throughout the pilgrimage.

The ministry has equipped the health education teams with the necessary resources to ensure that pilgrims undertake a healthy and safe Haj. This move comes under the umbrella of the ministry's unified awareness campaign for the current Haj season, titled "Safe Healthy Haj." The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and the Dubai Health Authority.

Additionally, it is being coordinated with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and local endowment departments across various emirates. As part of this initiative, Mohap's team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations to guard against infections and conduct health screenings, including blood pressure and diabetes tests, with an emphasis on individuals with chronic ailments, the elderly, and pregnant women.

ALSO READ:

In addition, the team will advocate for adherence to preventive measures such as avoiding heat exhaustion and physical exertion, which can increase the risk of contracting diseases and health complications. Additionally, the team will highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. Furthermore, the ministry's team will maintain communication with medical teams accompanying the Haj groups to provide support with medications and medical consultations, as part of its efforts to deliver comprehensive health and awareness services, enabling the pilgrims to perform their Haj rituals in optimal health and safety.